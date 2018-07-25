7/25/18 — Belena “B B“ Hunt

Funeral services for Mrs. Belena “B B “ Hunt age 57 of Nashville will be conducted Wednesday, July 25, 2018 at 2 PM in the chapel of Lynchburg Funeral Home with Brother Richard Logan officiating, burial will following in the Lois Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 AM until time of the service on Wednesday.
A native of Nashville, Mrs. Hunt was the daughter of the late William and Edna Scott Bradford, and the wife of David Hunt, who survives. She was a Supervisor of Environmental Services at Centennial Medical Center and a member of the River Road Church of Christ. Mrs. Hunt enjoyed numerous activities, especially spending time with her children and grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Hunt is survived by daughters: Jennifer, Jessica and Amber Biggs all of Nashville, step-daughter: Amber Hunt Barrett of Nashville, sisters: Belinda and Barbara Bradford and brother: Tony Bradford of Nashville and grandchildren Valerie, London, Micah and Ava Biggs and step-grandchildren: Olivia and Annabelle Barrett.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hunt was preceded in death by a sister Brenda Bradford and Brother Teddy Bradford.
Lynchburg Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Belena “B B” Hunts.