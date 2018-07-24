7/24/18 — Raymond P. Young, Jr.

Raymond P. Young, Jr. of Tullahoma, passed this life on Friday, July 20,
2018 at his home at the age of 58 years. Mr. Young died of pancreatic
cancer. Funeral Services are scheduled for Tuesday, July 24, 2018 at 11 AM
at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Rose Hill
Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Monday, July 23 from
5 – 8 PM at the funeral home.
A native of Manchester, Raymond was the son of the late Raymond Young, Sr.
and the late Linda Reed Young. He was also preceded in death by one son,
Nathan Andrew Young. He was a member of the church of Christ at Cedar Lane.
He received a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Tennessee Technological
University in 1982, a M.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of
Tennessee Space Institute in 1991 and had completed the course work for a
Ph. D. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Alabama.
Mr. Young was employed with Calspan Corporation, Micro Craft Technology and
Sverdrup Technology, all at AEDC from 1982 to 1997 as a Project Engineer
and Coach/Manager. From 1997 to 2000, he was at Eglin Air Force Base and
worked as a Task Leader/ Test Engineer for Sverdrup Technology, TEAS and a
Deputy Director/ Test Engineer for Jacobs Technology, TEAS. From 2005-2017,
he was at the home office of Jacobs Technology in Tullahoma in Business
Development. He was also the founder of Young Rental Properties. He was a
member of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA),
the Hypervelocity Impact Society (HvIS), the National Defense Industrial
Association, (NDIA, Life Member) and the Association of the United States
Army (AUSA). Raymond also wrote articles for several publications in the
aerospace industry. He also received the following Awards: the TEAS
President’s Award, 2003, the AIAA Weapon System Effectiveness Technical
Committee, 1996 – 2000 and the AEDC Technical Achievement Award, 1994.
Mr. Young enjoyed outdoor activities such as hiking and camping and was
very active as a Scout Master for both Boy Scouts and Eagle Scouts. He
received the Eagle Scout Award on November 18, 1977 and all three of his
sons also became Eagle Scouts. In addition, he was awarded the
Distinguished Scouter Award, Choctaw District in 2002, the District Award
of Merit, Choctaw District in 2005, 25 Year Veteran Award in 2010, BSA
Lifeguard since 2002, BSA Lifeguard Counselor since 2009, Silver Beaver in
2013 and the Long Rifle Award in 2004. He served as the Tiger Cub Coach and
Wolf Den Leader for the Elk River District, MTC, Pack 391, for 1995-1997; a
Den Leader, Assistant Cub Master, Pack Committee, Choctaw District, Gulf
Coast Council Pack 512 from 1998- 2005; the Assistant Scout Master, Troop
Committee Member, Choctaw District, Gulf Coast Council, Troop 512,
2001-2005 and Assistant Scout Master, Troop Committee Member, Elk River
District, MTC, Troop 402, from 2005-2018.
Mr. Young is survived by his wife, Dana Hibdon Young of Tullahoma; sons,
Christopher Ryan Young of Winchester and Jason Alexander Young of
Manchester; brother, John William Young and wife Laura of Knoxville;
sister, Nancy Young of Manchester; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Glen
Doris and Linda Hibdon of Centertown, TN; 2 grandchildren, Sophia Young and
Nathaniel Young and great-aunt, Adele Bossert of North Carolina.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.