7/24/18 — Jacqueline Yvonne Moroy

Ms. Jacqueline Yvonne Moroy, 84, passed away Saturday, July
21, 2018 in Winchester, Tennessee. She was born in Normandy, France on
February 11, 1934. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Joseph
Moroy and Anita Josephine Duval Moroy; son, Richard Bowles; daughter,
Patricia Galloway; infant son, Luc Chaumeron; sister, Simone Hureau.
She is survived by her son, Patrick (Gina) Bowles; daughters, Debra Hanson,
Myriam Bowles, Veronique (Tom) Rutherford and Sophia (Gary) Stucki; several
loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren;
nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service with the family Tuesday at the Farrar Hill
Cemetery. Arrangements by: Central Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee.
