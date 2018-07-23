7/23/18 — Lura Mae Freeze

Funeral services for Lura Mae Freeze, age 101, of Manchester, TN, will be
conducted at 10:00 AM on Monday, July 23, 2018 at Manchester Funeral Home
with Bro. Ralph Hart officiating. Burial will follow in Summitville
Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM
on Sunday, July 22, at the funeral home. Mrs. Freeze passed away on
Thursday, July 19, 2018 at Manchester Healthcare.
Lura was born in Coffee County, TN, the daughter of the late Johnny and
Rose Ann Haines Jarrell. She was a homemaker, loved the farm life, and
enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Freeze was also preceded in death by her
husband, Jay W. Freeze; one brother, Virgil Jarrell; two sisters, Maxine
Freeze and Magdalene Stotts. She is survived by one daughter, Mary
Elizabeth Harmon; one grandchild, Pam Grenillo; three great
grandchildren, Derek Rigsby, Andrew Rigsby, and Jovin Grenillo; and
several nieces and nephews.
