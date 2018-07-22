7/22/18 — Pamala Jewell Riggs

Funeral services for Pamala Jewell Riggs, age 58, of Manchester, TN, will
be conducted at 2:00 PM on Sunday, July 22, 2018 at Manchester Funeral
Home with Bro. Benny Benjamin officiating. Burial will follow in Rose
Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will be from 10:00 AM
until time of service at the funeral home. Pamala passed away on
Wednesday, July 18, 2018 at Alive Hospice in Nashville, TN.
Pamala was born in Chicago, IL, the daughter of the late Max Wayne “John”
and Mary Jean Givens Rigney. She was an office manager for a
transportation company. Pamala enjoyed listening to music, traveling,
hanging out with friends and family, crocheting, and writing in her
journal.
In addition to her parents, Pamala was also preceded in death by her
husband, Arnold Riggs; one brother, Calvin Rigney. She is survived by
one brother, Max Rigney; one sister, Maxanne Rigney (David Beard); one
step-daughter, Christy (Rusty) Tensfield; one grandchild, Lance
Tensfield; and special friends, Mark Hibdon and Dana Smith.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the
American Cancer Society.
MANCHESTER FUNERAL HOME IS HONORED TO SERVE THE RIGGS FAMILY