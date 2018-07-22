7/22/18 — Jack Robert Wise, Sr.

Funeral services for Mr. Jack Robert Wise, Sr., age 80 of
Monteagle, will be held on Sunday, July 22, 2018 at 2 PM at Cumberland
Funeral Home in Monteagle with Bro. ——- officiating. Burial will follow
in the Wise Cemetery in Sewanee. Visitation with the family will be held on
Saturday, July 21st from 2 PM until 8 PM at the funeral home. Mr. Wise
passed away on Friday at his home after an extended illness.
Jack was born on December 25, 1937, to the late Oliver Newton Wise and
Sarah Mae Pack Wise in Sewanee, TN. He served his country in the United
States Army during the Korean conflict. He loved restoring old cars.
In addition to his parents, Jack is preceded in death by his children,
Billy Wayne Wise, Christopher Allen Wise, and Beverly Tiller. He is
survived by his companion of 33 years, Cathy Kirkland; children, Jack Wise,
Jr. (Janet) of Monteagle, Sarah Wise of Sherwood, Mamie Danny of Lafayette,
TN, Carolyn Thomason (Tim) of Portland, TN, Judy Overman (Mark) of
Adolphus, KY, Melissa Wise of West Moreland, TN, C.W. Kirkland of Palmer,
Joey Kirkland (Bethany) of Monteagle; 24 grandchildren; 48 great
grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews, and
a host of friends.
In lieu of flowers the family asked for donations to be made to St.
Jude’s.
