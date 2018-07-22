7/22/18 — Brenda Joyce Walls

Mrs. Brenda Joyce Walls, 59, passed away Thursday July 19,
2018 at the home of her sister in Manchester, Tennessee. She was born in
Manchester on November 6, 1958 to Francis Perry and Gloria Baker Perry who
preceded her in death along with her sister, Beverly Cox.
She was a LPN Working at life care of Tullahoma and enjoyed reading, jigsaw
and crossword puzzle, and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her son, Ronnie May (Savannah Fletcher) Manchester;
brother, Mike Perry (Teresa); sisters, Dorothy Cox, Kathy (James) Harris,
Rita (Ronald) Smitty, Carol Cox, Patty Cox and Marilyn (C.w.) Cornelison;
grandchildren, Kimberlee May. Breanna May, Ronnie May Jr. and Skyland May;
great grandchild on the way Silas Lee Buckner; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Sunday in the funeral home chapel with
burial to follow in the Fredonia Cemetery. Visitation: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Saturday at Central Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee.
