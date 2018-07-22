7/22/18 — Arlene Clason

Arlene Clason of Tullahoma passed this life on Wednesday, July 18, 2018 at Tennova Harton Hospital in Tullahoma at the age of 83 years. Graveside services are scheduled for 2 PM, Sunday, July 22, 2018 at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
A native of Arkansas, she was the daughter of the late Earl and Bessie Leach McCluskey. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Tullahoma where she taught Sunday school. She was a very devoted wife and mother and enjoyed sewing and doing crafts. She was a Patriot and was very interest in politics. Her favorite activity was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Clason; daughter, Karen Echerd; brothers, Robert and Ernest Leach and sisters, Marie and Frankie Leach and Linda and Rose McCluskey.
Mrs. Clason is survived by daughter, Connie Hale of Tullahoma; brother, Junior Leach and his wife, Carol; sister, Joyce Moore and her husband, Jimmy of Michigan; three grandchildren, Kimberley Bryant and her husband, David of Murfreesboro, Billy Davis of Portland, OR and Laura Bordenet of Tullahoma and five great grandchildren, KaCee and Clason Bordenet, Mia Hopper and Madison and Bailey Bryant.
In lieu of flowers, the family has request donations be made to Donation Processing, /The Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, P O Box 5014, Hagerstown, MC 21741-5014 or the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 W 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, NY 10036.
