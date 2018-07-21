7/21/18 — Bowling Emmett Haberlin

Bowling Emmett Haberlin (Beatle) 77 of Manchester, TN. Born December 26,1940. A native of Shelbyville Tennessee. Mr Bowling passed from this life July 7th 2018. He was the son of the late, Robert Edward Lee Bowling and Versie Luella Snell. He worked many years in construction for C.J. Bryant Construction (Pipeline) as well as volunteer fireman and postal carrier. Former resident of Lascassas TN. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by late loving wife- Betty Mai Smotherman and stepmother Ruby(called Mama Jo), Sister in law Virginia Bowling, Step Daughter Bess M. Wiseman Coolen. Survivors include wife- Bessie M. Davis Bowling, Daughter- Lenetta A Dachtler(Mark) of Clarksville Tn, Tammy E.R. Utter(Jerry Lee) of Lascassas Tn, Son- Robert T. Anthony Bowling of Beech Grove Tn, 4 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren. Brother Raymond Bowling of Shelbyville Tennessee, Sister- Frances Williams of Wartrace,Tennessee, Stepchildren Anthony Wiseman(Deneene) of Florida Bridgit Shaw of Indiana, Steven Wiseman (Torrie) of Tennessee,Cheryl Lane(Joel) of Florida, D.J. Siebers of Tennessee, David Wiseman( Robin) of Alabama, Crystal Evitt(Lee) of Tennessee, 39 step grandchildren, 78 step great grandchildren, 5 step great great grands. Special friends and neighbors Henry and Lisa Stevens and Joyce(Buddy) Davis and Marcelo Aguilar.
Emmett enjoyed many things. He enjoyed camping boating (Normandy and Lakewood park). Some of his favorite foods were Mt. Dew, salsa,and sausage biscuits. Favorits TV programs were Nascar, racing, wrestling, Walker, Marty Robbins, American Pickers, John Wayne, He also enjoyed playing computer games, loved singing Karaoke( My woman, my woman my wife and Just beyond the moon) and making his own music CDs. Made many kind, loving friends at the places where he sang. Most of all he loved his family dearly. He talked about his days on the job and enjoyed making people laugh, loved riding mower and all tools and machinery. He loved to stay busy. Now he is resting in the arms of the Lord . A Special thanks to Chasity Wiseman- Atala and Crystal Evitt for providing loving care. The Celebration of Life will be held July 21st 2018 Officiating service will be done by Pastor Virgil Alford. Visiting with family at 2p.m followed by memorial service at 3p.m. at Fredonia Community Center at Fredonia Rd. and Matts Hollow Rd. Manchester Tn. 37355