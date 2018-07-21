7/21/18 — Ashley Nicole Bardwick

Visitation for Ms. Ashley Nicole Bardwick, age 29, of Manchester, TN; previously of Sarasota, FL, will be held from 4:00 PM until 9:00 PM on Saturday, July 21, 2018, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Ashley passed from this life on Sunday, July 15, 2018, in Nashville, TN.
Ashley was born in Downers Grove, IL to Brian Bardwick and Patricia Tuttle. Ashley loved being a mother more than anything and her daughter, Kendall, was her pride and joy. She also loved crafting, making people laugh, going to the beach, watching butterflies, having flowers, and riding motorcycles. Her family called her “Kim Kardashian”. Ashley was a very loving mother, daughter, sister, and aunt.
Ashley is survived by her parents, Brian (Barbara) Bardwick and Patricia (Bill) Tuttle; one daughter, Kendall Maloy; one sister, Megan Hurt; one niece, Lily Griffith; and two nephews, Bentley Griffith and Tucker Hurt.
