7/20/18 — John Wesley Merriman, Jr.

A memorial service for Mr. John Wesley Merriman, Jr., age 80, will be conducted at 5:00 PM on Friday, July 20, 2018, at Trinity Baptist Church in Manchester, TN. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM until the time of service at the church. Mr. Merriman passed away at his residence in Manchester, TN.
John was born in Woodbury, TN to the late John and Effie Merriman, Sr., but resided in Elkhart, IN for over 45 years. John loved photography, collecting spices, and he enjoyed cooking and was a food lover, and an avid TV shopper. He loved listening to Bluegrass and playing his big bass fiddle. John always wore his overalls and was a very loving grandfather.
In addition to his parents, John is also preceded in death by his five brothers, Fred, Lamon, Carl, Leburn “Lee”, and James Merriman; one sister, Lassie Clark. He is survived by his son, Scott (Teresa) Merriman; one granddaughter, Stacy Poe; and three great-grandchildren, Abigail, Noah, and Levi; many nieces, nephews, and extended family; many friends from Elkhart, IN.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Merriman family.