7/20/18 — James Wilburn Fanning

Mr. James Wilburn Fanning, age 94, of Lynchburg, passed away Tuesday July
17, 2018 at Tennova Harton Hospital. Visitation with the family will be
Thursday, July 19, 2018 from 5 PM until 8 PM. Funeral Services will be
held Friday, July 20, 2018 at 2 PM at the Lynchburg Funeral Home chapel
with burial to follow at Lynchburg Cemetery.
Mr. Fanning, a native of Moore County, was the son of the late Chaney and
Mary Idella Painter Fanning. He retired from Jack Daniel’s where he
worked
as a carpenter and was also a farmer. He was a member of Booneville Church
of Christ. He enjoyed hunting with his dogs, fishing, and working with his
mules. He and his wife, Lydia also enjoyed watching the Atlanta Braves. He
loved to sing and talk. He was a master story teller and never met a
stranger.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lydia
Jane Moorehead Fanning; sisters, Clara V. Russell and Margie Burton and
son-in-law, Kenneth Smith.
Mr. Fanning is survived by sons, Jerry Fanning and his wife, Cindy and
Stanley Fanning and his wife, Terry Sue; both of Lynchburg; daughters,
Linda Harper and her husband, Wayne of Moore County and Janice Smith of
Murfreesboro; brother, Clyde Fanning and his wife, Dottie “Toots”, of
Lynchburg; sister, Opal Casey of Lynchburg; ten grandchildren; twenty five
great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren.
LYNCHBURG FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS.