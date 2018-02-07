7/2/18 — James David May

James David May, of, Shelbyville, TN passed this life on Thursday, June 28, 2018 at TriStar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville at the age of 43 years. Funeral services will be conducted Sunday afternoon, July 1, 2018 at 3:00 o’clock in the chapel of Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with Rev. Jack Lambert officiating. Burial will be on Monday July 2, at 3:00 o’clock PM at Parkway Cemetery in Kosciusko, Mississippi.
A native of Jackson, Mississippi, Mr. May was the son of David Lee and Connie McQuirter May, an employee of Adams and Floyd Plumbing and Electric, a member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, and the Retribution Motorcycle Club. Mr. May was a Christian. Mr. May loved music, swimming, biking and “Redneck fun days”.
Mr. May is survived by his children, Jesse May and Chase May of Shelbyville, Cody Cruz Hayes and Zachary Justis Hayes of Texas and Chad and Beth Neely of Shelbyville, brother: Donnie Lynn May of Knoxville, girl-friend, Tracy Neeley and grandchildren, Hayden, Xavier, Madilyn, Judson, Hank, Journey aka Jaybird.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.