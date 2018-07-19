7/19/18 — Mary Jane Howard

MARY JANE GAZAWAY HOWARD, age 72, of Tullahoma, Tenn., departed this life on Monday, July 16, 2018 at her residence surrounded by her loving and devoted family, losing her battle with cancer. She was born in Shelbyville, Tenn., on December 7, 1945 to the late, Dorothy Dye. She was of the Baptist faith. Ms. Howard was a loyal and dedicated employee at the Tullahoma Wal Mart for 19 years. She was a loving and caring, wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Howard, brothers; Ray O’Brien and Alfred Stone. She is survived by her children; Belinda Sanders and husband, Jamie of Tullahoma, Paula Morris and husband, Brent of Winchester, Son, Ron Overcast and wife, Darlene of Lewisburg, Tenn., 6-Grandchildren; Amanda Collins and husband Derrick, Amber Sanders all of Tullahoma, David Mangus of Decherd, Levi Amrine of Winchester, Hayden and Emma Morris of Winchester, great-grandchildren; Kacy Barecky and Gunner Collins, brothers; Leonard Mallard of Winchester, Thurman Mallard and wife, Gilda of New York, Bobby Mallard and wife, Wanda of Shelbyville, William Gazaway and wife, Shelley of Chapel Hill, Tenn.
Visitation for Ms. Howard is scheduled for 4:00-6:00 P.M. Thursday evening, July 19, in the Chapel of Grant Funeral Services with Services to follow at 6:00 P.M. with Bro. Rudy Wilkinson, officiating.