7/17/18 — Tye Elijah Valentin

TYE ELIJAH VALENTIN, age 26, of Estill Springs, Tenn., departed this life suddenly on Saturday, July 14, 2018, from injuries he sustained in an automobile accident. Mr. Valentin was born on November 29, 1991, in Winchester, Tenn. He was employed as a machine operator at Viam in Manchester. Mr. Valentin’s favorite hobbies were fishing, swimming, boating, camping, grilling and cooking out. He loved spending time with his daughter. He was a loving and caring father, son, brother, nephew and cousin.
He was preceded in death by his fianc’e, Chasity Lynn Anderson, grandmother, Sherry Cameron and uncle, Lucas Martinez, Jr. He is survived by his mother, LaJuana (Samuel)Valentin Johnson, of Estill Springs, daughter, Nevaeh skyy Valentin, Uncle, Juan Valentin of Winchester, grandmother, Ann Adams, of Hillsboro, Tenn., great-aunts; LaDanna (James) Smith of Winchester, Pamela Jenkins (John Stacer) of Cleveland, Ohio, Lennia Jenkins (Jimbo Beckett) of Cleveland, Ohio, great-uncle, Richard (Dawn) Holder of Cleveland, Ohio, special cousins; Jeff Champion, Jr. of Tullahoma, Joel Champion of Green Brier, Tenn., several other loved cousins.
Visitation for Mr. Valentin is scheduled for 4:00-6:00 P.M. Tuesday evening in the Chapel of Grant Funeral Services. A Memorial celebration of life service will follow at 6:00 with Pastor Thomas Crummer, officiating.
Online live viewing of the service is available by contacting Grant Funeral Services.