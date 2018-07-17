7/17/18 — Clara Marie Farless

Funeral services for Mrs. Clara Marie Farless, age 95, of Beechgrove, TN will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, July 17, 2018, at Manchester Funeral Home with Bro. Charles Eaton officiating. Burial will follow in Gilley Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM on Monday, July 16, 2018, at the funeral home. Mrs. Farless passed from this life on Saturday, July 14, 2018, at Northside Healthcare in Murfreesboro, TN.
Marie was born in Cannon County, TN to the late Frank and Minerva Stacey. She was a homemaker, and loved to sew, quilt, can goods, cook, and take care of her flowers. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and sister.
In addition to her parents, Marie is also preceded in death by her loving husband, Monroe Farless; two brothers, Clarence and Junior Stacey; two sisters, Ruth Hackney and Clatie Hill; and one son-in-law, Dudley Keaner. She is survived by one daughter, Evelyn Keaner; one sister, Cleo (William) Todd; one granddaughter, Sharon (Michael) Smith; one great-grandson, Brandon Smith; and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended friends and family.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Farless family.