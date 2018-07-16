7/16/18 — Lisa Dianne Couch

Funeral services for Mrs. Lisa Dianne Couch, age 47, of Manchester will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Monday, July 16, 2018, at Manchester Funeral Home with Bro. Charlie Carmack officiating. Burial will follow in Manchester City Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Sunday, July 15, 2018, at the funeral home. Mrs. Couch passed away suddenly on Tuesday, July 10, 2018, at her residence in Manchester.
Lisa was born in Manchester, TN to Ronald and Rita Smitty, Sr. She was a homemaker and loved to read, make crafts, and cook. Lisa was a loving mother, daughter, and sister.
Lisa is survived by her parents, Ronald and Rita Smitty, Sr.; husband, Rodney Couch; one son, Cayden Couch; two daughters, Megan Elkins and Sydney Couch; one brother, Ronald (Penny) Smitty, Jr.; two grandchildren, Bristol and Kalix Evans; paternal grandmother, Mary Smitty; one niece, Emma Smitty; two nephews, Micah and Luke Smitty; two special friends, Greg Nelson and Connie Lovins; a host of other family.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Couch family.