7/15/18–Jimmy, Jim “The King”, Pearson

Jimmy, Jim “The King”, Pearson, of Tullahoma, passed this life on
Saturday,
June 23, 2018 at The Waters of Winchester at the age of 73 years. Memorial
Services are scheduled for Sunday, July 15, 2018 at 2 PM at
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on
Saturday, July 14 from 5 – 8 PM at the funeral home.
A native of Tullahoma, Jimmy was the son of the late Polk and Martha Anne
Prince Pearson. He was a U S Navy veteran. Mr. Pearson had owned United
Pontiac Buick GMC Automotive Dealership in Tullahoma for 20 years. He was
the president of the Tennessee Paint Horse Club for many years and was the
owner of Pearson’s Painted Pastures. He was a past president of the
Lakewood Country Club. Jimmy loved sports and was very active with the
Tullahoma Quarterback Club. He was an avid supporter of all Tullahoma High
School sports and was a fan of University of Tennessee football. He also
enjoyed collecting Jack Daniels memorabilia. His favorite pastime was
spending time with friends and family.
Mr. Pearson is survived by his wife, Doris Pearson of Tullahoma; sons,
Kenneth Pearson and Kevin Pearson and his wife, Michele, all of Tullahoma;
daughter, Kim Dodson and her husband, Jeff of Tullahoma; brother, Danny
Pearson and his wife, Roxanne of Texas; seven grandchildren, Jacqueline
Painter and her husband, Wesley of Tullahoma, Joshua Pearson and his wife,
Morgan of Cowan, Jacob Pearson and his wife, Katie of Tullahoma and Dylan,
Donavin, Jase and Jimmy Pearson II, all of Tullahoma; great grandson,
Karson Pearson and two great grandsons on the way.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the Eli
Grow Legacy Foundation, INC, Tullahoma, TN 37388. Donations can be made to
the Southern Community Bank.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.