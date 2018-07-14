7/14/18–Willodean (Dean) Jernigan

Mrs. Willodean (Dean) Jernigan, age 82 of Manchester, TN
was called home to be with the Lord on July 12, 2018. Born in Manchester,
TN to the late Kenneth and Ramie Gilliam Ramsey. She was also preceded in
death by her sister (Jacklyn Hundley) and brothers (A.J. and Everette
Ramsey. She leaves behind her husband of 63 years, Wiley (Clark) Jernigan;
daughter, LaDonna Barnes and husband Wayne, and son, Jeff Jernigan and wife
Lisa; grandsons Joshua and Sean Barnes and Chad and Kyle Jernigan; great
grandchildren include Kaylee and Kamden Barnes, and Briley and Braylon
Jernigan. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Manchester. She
formerly worked for the State of Tennessee for the District Attorney’s
office. She loved her family, traveling and reading. Services and
visitation will be conducted at Central Funeral Home on Saturday, July 14,
2018; from 11:00 am to time of service at 1:00 pm. Pastor Brenton Cox will
be officiating. Burial will then follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Central Funeral Home of Manchester in charge of arrangements. 931-723-7774