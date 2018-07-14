7/14/18 — James O. Shelton

Funeral services for Mr. James O. Shelton, age 87 of Manchester, will be
conducted on Saturday, July 14, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. at Coffee County Funeral
Chapel with Brother Marvin Davenport and Brother John Daniel officiating.
Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive
friends on Friday, July 13, 2018 from 5:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. at Coffee
County Funeral Chapel. Mr. Shelton passed away on Wednesday, July 11, 2018
at Tennova-Harton hospital.
Mr. Shelton was born on October 31, 1930 to the late Waitstal Watson and
Annie Dera Shelton and was the baby of their ten children. He was of the
Baptist faith and a lifelong member of Forest Mill Baptist Church. Farming
was his job, but also his passion. You could also find him almost every
morning socializing with the morning crew at Hardee’s. Mr. Shelton was a
loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Sue
Shelton; brothers, Wayne Shelton, Tommie Hall Shelton; sisters, Katie Pearl
Welch, Maggie Ruth Shelton, Rena Shores, Lucille Novella; brothers, Jesse
Paul Shelton, Raymond Kendall Shelton of Manchester, William “Billy”
Shelton. Survived by his sons, Michael Todd Shelton (Jenny) of Tullahoma,
James Scott Shelton of Manchester; daughter, Debra Sue Puryear of
Tullahoma; seven grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Shelton family.