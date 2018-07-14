7/14/18 — Herschel Leon Messick

Funeral services for Mr. Herschel Leon Messick, age 86, of Manchester, TN will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Saturday, July 14, 2018, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel with Bro. Sidney Parham and Bro. Greg Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow in Gnat Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Friday, July 13, 2018, at the funeral home. Mr. Messick passed from this world on Tuesday, July 10, 2018, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Leon was born in Beechgrove, TN to the late James Harvey and Sylvia Pearl Duke Messick. He was a factory worker at Batesville Casket Company before retiring. He was a member of Living Springs Church where he also pastored for several years. Leon loved to work in his garden, work in his scrap business, minister for over 20 years, and watch wrestling and sitting in his rocking chair on his front porch. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
In addition to his parents, Leon is also preceded in death by two brothers, J.C. and Glenn Messick; one sister, Sylvia Messick; one grandson, Jonathan Messick; and one great-granddaughter, Cherokee Sissom. He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Mary Trail Messick; two sons, Melvin (Naomi) Messick of Morrison and David (Brenda) Messick of Murfreesboro; one daughter, Brenda (Ezra) Sissom of Manchester; 13 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a host of nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in Leon’s name to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, www.cancer.org.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Messick family.