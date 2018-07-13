7/13/18 — Ray “Dean” Batey

Funeral services for Mr. Ray “Dean” Batey, age 58, of Manchester, will be conducted on July 13, 2018, at 2:00 P.M. at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 12, 2018, from 5:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Additional funeral services will be held on July 14, 2018, at 2:00 P.M. at Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown, TN with burial to follow in Hunter Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on July 14, 2018 from 12:00 P.M. until time of service. Mr. Batey passed from this life on Monday, July 9, 2018, at Unity Medical Center.
Dean was born on January 20, 1960, to the late Billy and Wilma Batey. He was a lineman for Duck River Electric Company for many years and started as a lineman at the age of 18. He loved fishing, hunting, riding four-wheelers, darts and hanging out with his friends. Dean had a love for University of Tennessee football and Predators hockey. He was known as a loving husband and friend, and he opened his home and heart to many.
Survived by his loving wife, Cindee Lee Batey; step-son, Heith Auman; step-daughters, Caytee Cline, Ashlee Klumper; brothers, Billy “Punk” Batey, Joe Batey; sister, Joyce “Sissy” Cozart; 10 grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and many special friends.
The family requests that you wear your orange and white in honor of Dean’s love for the University of Tennessee.
