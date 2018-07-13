7/13/18 — Janet Denise Lowery Harmon

Funeral services for Mrs. Janet Denise Lowery Harmon, age 47, of Summitville, TN will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Friday, July 13, 2018, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel with Dr. Brenton Cox officiating. Burial will follow in Summitville Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Thursday, July 12, 2018, at the funeral home, and again on Friday from 11:00 AM until the time of the service. Mrs. Harmon passed away suddenly on Monday, July 9, 2018, at Unity Medical Center in Manchester, TN.
Janet was born in Manchester, TN to Billy and JoEllen Lowery. As a child, Janet loved taking wagon rides. Later in life she enjoyed listening to music, going to concerts and aquariums, and going fishing. Janet was a loving wife and daughter.
Janet is preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Ross Harmon; paternal grandparents, Arch and Ruby Lowery. She is survived by her loving husband of 10 years, Darren Harmon; parents, Billy and JoEllen Lowery; maternal grandmother, Becky Harmon; cousins, Jamie (Sarina) Harmon and their son, Johnathon; one family friend, Paul Honeycutt; and multiple extended family members.
