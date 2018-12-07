7/12/18 — Mary Scott Robertson

Robertson, Mary Scott, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Sunday,
July 8th, 2018 at Life Care Center at the age of 87. Mrs. Robertson was
born in Manchester to the late Oren and Vada Conley Scott. She was a
former employee of Tennessee Apparel and before that had worked at
Trader’s Bank. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Robertson was preceded in
death by three sisters, Dorothy Harper, Kathleen Owens, and Sharon
Rackler; three brothers, Richard Scott, Coy Scott and Mack Scott; and one
grandson, Kevin Storey. She is survived by her husband, Doug Robertson of
Tullahoma; two sons, Scott Robertson (Regina) of Tullahoma and Phil
Robertson (Rita) of Tullahoma; one sister, Jean Alexander of North
Carolina; grandchildren, Chris Robertson, Matt Robertson, Shannan
Mallich, Amanda West, Andrew Scott, Leah Fly, Patty Bartlett and Tracey
Gilliland; and great-grandchildren, Tyler, Alex, Alyce, Kailey, Trenton,
Courtney, Aiden, Jackson, Carter, Braxton, Jaden, and Grace. Visitation
for Mrs. Robertson will be held on Wednesday, July 11th, 2018 at Kilgore
Funeral Home from 5:00-8:00pm. Funeral services will be held on Thursday,
July 12th, 2018 at 11:00am in the Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel with Chris
Seals and Donald Gregory officiating. Burial will follow at Concord
Cemetery.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
