7/12/18 — James Thomas Bryson

Mr. James Thomas Bryson, 88, departed this life, Sunday,
July
8, 2018 at his home. He was born in Cannon County, Tennessee on July 10,
1929 to Clarence and Flaklon Alexander Bryson. He was preceded in death by
his parents along with his stepfather, Palmer Davenport; sister, Billie
Krutsinger; brother-in-law, “K” Krutsinger; grandparents, Mr. and Mrs.
A.E.
Bryson and Mr. and Mrs. B.R. Alexander; nephew, Andy Stone.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Freda Snow Bryson; daughter,
Patricia Underwood (John) Allen; grandchildren, Jake, Chris and Brooke
Underwood, Keenan Allen.
James and his wife moved to Manchester in 1956. He was employed as an
electrician at AEDC and retired after 25 years of service. He was a member
of the Red Hill Church of Christ where he served as a deacon.
Visitation will be Thursday from 12:30 PM – 2:00 PM. The funeral service
will begin at 2:00 PM Thursday in the Central Funeral Home Chapel with
Ralph Hart officiating. Burial will follow in the Rose Hill Memorial
Gardens. www.centralfuneralhome.com
Central Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements