7/11/18 — Larry W. Bevel

Larry W Bevel, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Saturday, July 7, 2018 at
Tennova Harton Hospital, at the age of 71 years. Funeral Services are
scheduled for 2 PM Wednesday, July 11, 2018 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral
Home with burial to follow at Mt. Garner Cemetery in Decherd. The family
will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, July 10, 2018 from 5
–
8 PM.
A native of Winchester, he was the son of the late William McKinley and
Ella Stewart Bevel. He work as a delivery man for Purity Dairy for many
years. Mr. Bevel loved to watch TV and his favorite show was Matlock. He
was also an avid University of Alabama football fan and enjoyed being with
his family. He loved to laugh and play pranks on all his friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary
Ella Bevel.
Mr. Bevel is survived by his fiancé, Bonnie Buckner of Tullahoma; son,
Thomas Bevel of Tullahoma, daughters, Cynthia and LeeEllen Bevel, both of
Tullahoma; and brother, Terry Bevel and his wife, Ginger of Decatur, AL.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in his honor
to the Tennessee Kidney Foundation, 37 Peabody St, #206, Nashville, TN
37210.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.