7/10/18 — Joann Gregory Johnson

Mrs. Joann Gregory Johnson, 61, passed away Friday July 6,
2018 at her home in Hillsboro, Tennessee. She was born in Nashville,
Tennessee on August 10, 1956 to James Gregory and Lillie Mae Forsythe
Gregory who preceded her in death along with her brother, Charlie Gregory.
She was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Manchester and had
been a book keeper and manager for Exxon Corporation and was currently a
homemaker.
She is survived by her husband, Larry A. Johnson; brother, Thomas Gregory,
Nashville, Tennessee; sisters, Dorothy (Mike) Johns, Nashville and Carla
(Bubba) Glenn, Nashville; loving nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Tuesday in the Central Funeral Home
Chapel with Pastor Jonathan Amspaugh officiating with burial to follow in
the Hillsboro Memorial Cemetery. Visitation: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM Monday at
Central Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee. www.centralfuneralhome.com
Central Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements