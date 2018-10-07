7/10/18–George Lester Guess

Funeral services for Mr. George Lester Guess, age 82, of Manchester, TN,
will be conducted at 3:00 PM on Friday, August 10, 2018 at Manchester
Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until time of service on
Friday at the funeral home. Mr. Guess passed away on Monday, August 6,
at his residence.
George was born in Stevenson, AL, the son of the late Bryan and Flossy
Hughes Guess. He was a United States Marine Corps veteran and was
employed at Batesville Casket Company as a truck driver for 25 years.
George enjoyed spending time with his family and taking his grandchildren
fishing. He loved tending to his many farm animals, and working in his
yard.
In addition to his parents, George was also preceded in death by one
daughter, Brenda Green; three brothers, Gene, Kenneth, and Jim Guess; one
sister, Doris Rickett; and one grandson, Kevin Newlin. He is survived by
his loving wife, Patricia Guess; three daughters, Robyn (Jimmy) Tanner,
Lisa Newlin, and Kathy (Scott) Orr; three sisters, Phyliss (Merle)
Bellamy, Wanda Austin, and Shirley Gothard; nine grandchildren, Brenna
Tanner, Whitney (Matt) Howland, Kyle (Tina) Newlin, Sandy (Brian)
Schmahl, Shanda (Titus) Simmons, Sheena Green (Thomas), Brandon (Ellie)
Orr, Logan (Wade) Guffey, and Blake (Alyssa) Orr; fourteen great
grandchildren, Landon, Ava, Hunter, Cara, Cooper, Colby, Addison,
Aaliyah, Shanice, Brock, Mabrie, Trinity, Tottie, and Tatum; and special
friends, Linda and George Winters.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the
Alzheimer’s Association or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
www.manchesterfuneralhome.com