6/9/17—William Harold Winstead

Graveside services for Mr. William Harold Winstead, age 91 of Manchester, will be conducted on Friday, June 9, 2017 at 2:30 P.M. at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens with full military honors. The family will receive friends on Friday prior to the service from 11:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M. at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Mr. Winstead passed away on Monday, June 5, 2017 at his home.
William Harold Winstead was born on March 28, 1926. He was a 1943 graduate of Coffee County Central High School. He was a United States Army Air Corp Veteran serving in WWII. Mr. Winstead was retired from AEDC, a member of the DAV and a member of the SCV.
Survived by his loving wife, Mary Winstead; sons, Steven Winstead, Scott Winstead and Curtis Winstead; brother, Lloyd Winstead; 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Winstead family.