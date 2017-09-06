6/9/17 — Peggy A. Jacocks

Peggy A Jacocks of Tullahoma passed this life on Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at
NHC of Tullahoma at the age of 78 years. Funeral services are scheduled for
Friday, June 9, 2017 at 3 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial
to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will be
Friday, June 9, 2017 from 1-3 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
A native of Gadsden, AL, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Verda
Weems. She was an accountant and enjoyed shopping, traveling and watching
old movies. She also loved to decorate and especially loved Christmas time.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James
Jacocks and sister, Betty Grogan.
Mrs. Jacocks is survived by two sons, John Jacocks and his wife, Sherri of
Tullahoma and Steve Jacocks of Manchester and two grandchildren, Kelsey and
Allison Jacocks.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in her honor
to the Hospice of the Highland Rim, 110 E Lauderdale St, Tullahoma, TN
37388.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.