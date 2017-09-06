6/9/17—Patrick Lane Russell

Patrick Lane Russell of Tullahoma, beloved husband and father, passed from
this life into the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at St. Thomas
Midtown Hospital in Nashville, after a short illness. No services are
scheduled.
A native of Franklin County, he was the son of the late Hugh and Oca Mae
Norris Russell. He was an auto mechanic who loved collecting and working
on cars. He was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers,
Richard and Joe Russell and his sister, Marilyn Russell Brazier.
Mr. Russell is survived by his wife, Nannie Stricklin Russell; two sons,
Greg Russell and his wife, Renee and Christian Russell; two brothers, Jim
Russell and his wife, Joy and Hugh “Stuffy” Russell and his wife, Shirley
and numerous nieces and nephews.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.