6/7/17 — James Bernard “Burn” Eady

Mr. James B. Eady 62, of Lynchburg passed June 2, 2017 at Tennova Healthcare Harton.
He is survived by Brother, Dexter Blake of Fayetteville, TN;
Three Aunts, Beverly Vance, Barbara Estill both of Tullahoma, TN; and Ann Eady of Cowan, TN.
Host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation, Wednesday, June 7, 2016 at 12:00 Noon at Berry Chapel AME Church with Funeral Services to follow at 1:00 pm at Berry Chapel AME Church.
Interment Highview Cemetery.
J.A. Welton & Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.