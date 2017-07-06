«

6/7/17 — James Bernard “Burn” Eady

Mr. James B. Eady 62, of Lynchburg passed June 2, 2017 at Tennova Healthcare Harton.

He is survived by Brother, Dexter Blake of Fayetteville, TN;

Three Aunts, Beverly Vance, Barbara Estill both of Tullahoma, TN; and Ann Eady of Cowan, TN.

Host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation, Wednesday, June 7, 2016 at 12:00 Noon at Berry Chapel AME Church with Funeral Services to follow at 1:00 pm at Berry Chapel AME Church.

Interment Highview Cemetery.

J.A. Welton & Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.