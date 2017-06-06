6/6/17 — Mary Ellen Johnson

Mary Ellen Johnson of Tullahoma, passed this life on Wednesday, May 31,
2017 at her residence at the age of 53 years. Memorial services are
scheduled for Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at 7 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral
Home. Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, June 6, from 5 PM until
the service time.
A native of Marietta, GA, she was the daughter of the late James and Ellen
Hubbard New. She enjoyed drawing, working jigsaw puzzles and writing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter,
Lydia Mae Johnson and two brothers, Dennis and Bobby New.
She is survived by her boyfriend, Anthony Delvalle of Tullahoma; one son,
Daniel “DJ” Johnson and his wife, Danielle of Manchester; one daughter,
Kimberly Johnson and her husband, Eric Ensey of Manchester; one sister,
Linda Hollingsworth and her husband, Mike of North Carolina and four
grandchildren, Skylar Grace, Destiny Faith and Addyson Breann Johnson and
Aubrey Ensey.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.