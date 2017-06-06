6/6/17 —- Jesse Benjamin St. John

Funeral services for Mr. Jesse Benjamin St. John, age 89 of Manchester, will be conducted on Thursday, July 6, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. at Coffee County Funeral Chapel with Brother Bruce Barger officiating.
Burial will follow in Blanton Chapel Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 5, 2017 from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Coffee County Funeral Chapel.
Mr. St. John passed away on Sunday, July 2, 2017 at Tennova Healthcare Harton in Tullahoma.
Jesse was born in Illinois to the late Bennett and Vera St. John.
In previous years he enjoyed coon hunting, fishing, going to yard sales, gardening and farming. He also loved spending time at the Coffee County Senior Citizens Center.
He was a hard worker and loved being with his family.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Kathleen Norris St. John; daughter, Pamela Parris; sisters, Eathel Crouch, Mary Fults, Ora Tucker, Nora Haley. Survived by his children, Saundra Brown (Kyle), Benji St. John (Ashley); grandchildren, Chris Brown, Amanda Graf, George St. John, Destiny St. John, Seth Parris; great-grandson, Bryson Graf.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the St. John family.