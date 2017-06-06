6/6/17-Bascom Eugene Clabough

Bascom Eugene ; Clabough, age
84, entered into rest June 4, 2017, at the St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital
in Murfreesboro with his loving family at his bedside. Gene was born in
Maryville, Tennessee to the late Bascom H. Clabough and Melinda S. Keller
Clabough. He was also preceded in death by a grandson, Christopher
Phillip Lunsford.
Gene was married to his loving and devoted wife Carolyn Christopher
Clabough. He loved his family and was a great husband, father, and
grandfather, a faithful christian and an active member of the Forest Mill
Methodist Church. He was a very hard worker and provided very well for
his family. He was a Honorary Board Member of the Coffee County Fair, a
Certified Dental Technician for 52 years and the owner of Tullahoma
Dental Lab for 56 years. He was a gentle soul and will be missed by all
that knew and loved him.
Gene is survived by his wife of 64 years, Carolyn Christopher Clabough,
five children; Chris Clabough and his wife Janet of Hendersonville,
Carolyn Frame and her husband Flint of Manchester, Caren Lunsford and her
husband Phillip of Mt. Pleasant, Texas, Cathy Socha and her husband Dale
of Manchester, Lisa Parks and her husband Steve of Manchester, 24
grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren
and several nieces, nephews, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Forest
Mill Methodist Church Memorial Fund in Memory of : Bascom
"Eugene" Gene Clabough …
VISITATION: Tuesday, June 6, 2017, 12 – 2:00 P.M.
FUNERAL: Tuesday, June 6, 2017, 2:00 P.M.
BURIAL: Rose Hill Memorial Gardens
CENTRAL FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF THE ARRANGEMENTS.
