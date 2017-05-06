6/5/17 — William Harold Ferrell

Funeral services for Mr. William Harold Ferrell, age 86 of Manchester,
will be held Monday, June 5, 2017 at 2 PM at Manchester Funeral Home with
Brother Ralph Hart officiating. Burial will follow in Gilley Hill Cemetery.
Visitation with the family will begin at 11AM until time of service at the
funeral home. Mr. Ferrell passed away on Sunday, June 04, 2017, at
Manchester Health Care Center.
Harold was born on November 2, 1930, to the late Willie Thomas and
Octavia Evans Ferrell, in Coffee County. He was proud to have served his
country in the United States Army in Korea and was a retired employee of
Carrier, Inc. He attended the Red Hill Church of Christ in Manchester.
Harold loved working in the garden.
In addition to his parents, Harold is preceded in death by his wife of
52 years, Jennie Thelma Cawthorn Ferrell, two sons, Randy and Danny
Ferrell, and two sisters, Henrietta Cole and Harley Britton. He is survived
by his daughter, Kathy (Clay) Carney of Manchester; grandchildren, Joshua
(Nicole) Carney, Rachel Carney (Joshua) Wells, and Blake Ferrell; four
great grandchildren, Sydney and Micah Wells, and Daxton and Fletcher
Carney; two sisters, Hazel Nancy and Helen Quinn, and a host of friends.
