6/5/17 — Elizabeth Jernigan Burks

Funeral services for Mrs. Elizabeth Jernigan Burks age 94 of Gossburg
community will be held Monday at 3:00pm at Coffee County Funeral Chapel.
Visitation with the family will be 1:00PM until time of service Monday.
Burial will follow in James K. Polk Robinson Cemetery.
Mrs. Burks was the daughter of the late Luke and Mary Robinson Jernigan.
She is also preceded by her husband; Willie Ray Burks, brothers; Bart
Jernigan, Burl Jernigan, Luke Jernigan, Jr., Eugene Jernigan and sisters;
Jewel Jernigan, Vera Stafford and Ruby Thompson. She is survived by
daughters; Beverly Parker, Ann Parker both of Manchester, Nina McKnight
and her husband Jameson of Beechgrove. She is also survived by
grandchildren; Nicky Lowe, Yvonne Norton, Yvette McQuiston, 3
great-grandchildren; Nichole Baldwin, John Montgomery, Hannah David and 7
Great-Great- Grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorials may be made to
World Outreach Church Media Center.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Burks family.