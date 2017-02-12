12/2/17–Lyndel Lee Butler

Mr. Lyndel Lee Butler
Graveside services for Mr. Lyndel Lee Butler, age 74 of Manchester, will
be conducted on Saturday, December 2, 2017, at 1PM in Rose Hill Memorial
Gardens. Mr. Butler passed away on November 25, 2017, at NHC Cool Springs
in Franklin, TN.
Lyndel was born on December 8, 1942 to the late Clifford and Gladys Moore
Butler in Ironton, OH. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in
death by his wife, Rita Dillon Butler and Christi Steele Butler; sister,
Leah Keitofski; and brother, Larry Butler.
Lyndel is survived by his children, Delynda Butler of TX, Jeff Butler of
TN, Ryan Butler of ND, Deta Cunningham of TN, and Dana Grammer of TN;
grandchildren, Jennifer Knight of KY, Alysha Turcotte of NH, Nicholas
Carr of KY, Aaron Butler of ND, Zach Butler of ND, Zoe and Allie Butler
of TN, Isaac and Ilana Cunningham of TN; and great grandchildren, Lexi,
Mia, and Aubrey Knight of KY, Arianna and Liam Turcotte of NH, and
MaKennah and Jacob Carr of KY.
Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Butler family
