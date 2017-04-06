6/4/17 — Dwight Lee Brown

Mr. Dwight Lee Brown, age 72 of Manchester, passed away at his home.
Services will be held Sunday, June 4, 2017 at Wesley Chapel at 2PM with
Brad McAfee officiating.
Dwight was born on January 30, 1945, to the late Buford Blanton Brown, Sr.
and Ann Cunningham Brown in Coffee County, TN. He was a retired factory
worker of Warnaco Corporation in Murfreesboro and a member of the
Summitville Baptist Church.
Dwight is survived by his two sons, Gary Brown of Manchester and Terry
(Laurie) Brown of Rockwood, TN; two brothers, Buford Brown, Jr. and David
(Gloria) Brown, both of Manchester; three sisters, Greta (Sam) Dajani of
Manchester, Karen Daniel of North Carolina, and Cindy (Sammy) Anderson of
Manchester; and several nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
