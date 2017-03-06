6/3/17 — Thomas Lynn Jackson

Graveside services for Mr. Thomas Lynn Jackson, age 94, of Tullahoma, TN,
will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Saturday, June 3, 2017 at Rose Hill
Memorial Gardens Mausoleum with military honors. Visitation with the
family will be from 11:00 AM until 12:30 PM on Saturday at Coffee County
Funeral Chapel. Mr. Jackson passed away on Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at TN
State Veterans Home in Murfreesboro, TN.
Mr. Jackson was born in Sturgis, MS, the son of the late Paul Green and
Edna Elizabeth Pugh Jackson. He was retired from military service as a
Chief Master Sergeant and was an electronic engineer for NASA.
In addition to his parents, Thomas was also preceded in death by his
first wife, Elizabeth Jackson; a brother, Eugene Jackson; and two
sisters, Lurleen Ward and Wynell McGinnis. He is survived by his wife,
Frieda Jackson; one son, Paul (Kendra) Jackson; one daughter, Elizabeth
“Joy” (Bob) Tooley; grandchildren, Alyssa Grew, Levi Jackson, Serena
Jackson, Jeffrey Jackson, Matyse Jackson, Matthew (Tiffany) Shufelt and
Stephen Shufelt; and three great grandchildren, Amelia, Matthew, and
Jackson Shufelt.
