6/3/17—Terry Allen Foote

Mr. Terry Allen Foote, age 55 years 4 months and 27 days, passed away Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at Unity Medical Center. There are no services scheduled at this time, but a “Celebration of Life” will be held at a later date.
Terry was the son of Mr. Billy Joe and the late Sarah Medlin Foote. He was born on January 4, 1962, in Ripley, MS.
In addition to his father, Billy Joe, Terry is survived by his wife of three and a half years, Robin McNeil Foote of Manchester; one son, Jeffrey (Heather) Foote of Cullman, AL; three daughters, Kristin (Theo) Munger and Terrah Foote of Cullman, AL, and Kaitlin Dolfi of Bloomingdale, OH; one brother, Donald Foote of West Virginia; and three grandsons and three granddaughters.
