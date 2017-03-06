6/3/17 — Rosia L. Berry

Mrs. Rosia L. Berry 84, of Tullahoma passed Saturday, May 28, 2017 at Life Care Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bro. John Berry and son, Larry Berry.
She is survived by two sons, Steve (Tonia) Berry of Manchester, TN and Anthony Berry of Tullahoma, TN;
Two daughters, Delicia (Anthony) Wigfall of Tullahoma, TN and Chatina Berry of South Carolina.
Two brothers in law- Curtis (Peggy) Berry of Manchester, TN and Melvin (Suzanne) Berry of Jacksonville, Florida
A host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Visitation, Saturday, June 3, 2017 at 12:00 Noon at Grundy Street Church of Christ with Funeral Services to follow at 1:00 pm at Grundy Street Church of Christ with Bro. Ronnie Wells officiating and Bro. George Draine as Eulogist.
Interment Evergreen Cemetery
J.A. Welton & Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.