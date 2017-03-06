6/3/17 — Carl J. Buckner, Jr.

Carl J Buckner Jr. of Hillsboro, passed this life on Saturday, May 27, 2017
at Unity Medical Center at the age of 84 years. Funeral services are
scheduled for Saturday, June 3, 2017 at 1 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral
Home with burial to follow at Bonny Oak Cemetery in Coalmont. Visitation
with the family will be Saturday, June 3 from 11 AM till 1 PM.
A native of Decherd, he was the son of the late Carl and Lora Mae Lewis
Bucker. He attended the House of Truth Church in Manchester. Mr. Buckner
always had to stay busy and he enjoyed gardening and tinkering with things.
He also loved to watch car races. His favorite activity was traveling to
the Smoky Mountains.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty May
Sweeton Buckner.
Mr. Buckner is survived by two daughters, Angela Hill and her husband,
Billy of Hillsboro and Tonya Lynn and her husband, Carl of Decherd;
brother, William Buckner and his wife Faye of Tullahoma; six grandchildren
and six great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made to
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.