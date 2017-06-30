6/30/17 — Rickey Dale Ferrell

Funeral services for Mr. Rickey Dale Ferrell, age 58, of Normandy, TN,
will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Friday, June 30, 2017 at Coffee County
Funeral Chapel with Bro. Dewey Smith officiating. Visitation with the
family will be from 12:00 noon until time of services at the funeral
home. Mr. Ferrell passed away at his residence on June 26, 2017.
Rickey was born in Bedford County, TN to the late J. D. and Virginia
Harpole Ferrell. He was employed at Worth Bat Factory for many years.
Rickey enjoyed fishing and playing with his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Rickey was also preceded in death by one
sister, Joyce Mixon; and two brothers, James Leroy Ferrell and Mike
Ferrell. He is survived by his spouse/partner of 26 years, Tammy
Ferrell; two daughters, Krystle Faith Brinkley and husband, Shannon, and
Julie Ruth Jernigan and spouse, Michael Holloman; seven grandchildren,
Cole, Taylor, SJ, Sadie, Malaki, Myles, and Mason; and six siblings,
Donnie Ray (Jannie) Ferrell, Robert (Barb) Ferrell, Ronald Franklin
Ferrell, Linda Ferrell Crowley, Sandi (Keith) Conn, and J.D. (Sally)
Ferrell, Jr.
In lieu of flowers, the family would request donations be made to Coffee
County Funeral Chapel to assist with funeral expenses.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Ferrell family.