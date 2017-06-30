6/30/17–Naola Shelton

Naola Shelton age 86 of Manchester passed away Thursday June 29, 2017 at
Manchester Health Care Center. Visitation with the Shelton family will be
Friday June 30, 2017 from 2:00PM until time of Funeral service at 4:00PM at
Manchester Funeral Home with Minister Jerry Whilhoit officiating. Burial
will follow in Fredonia Cemetery family and friends serving as pallbearers.*
*Mrs. Shelton was a native of Coffee County, she was the daughter of the
late Almond and Annie Mae Spry Perry. She is also preceded in death by her
husband John W. Shelton, Jr., and 12 brothers and sisters.*
*She is survived by her sons; Don (JoAnne) Shelton of Manchester, Richard
(Paige) Shelton of Franklin County, Stacy (Stacey) Shelton of Lenoir City,
daughter; Elaine (David) Connor of Hillsboro. She is also survived by her
grandchildren; Jennifer Shelton, Dale Shelton, Josh Shelton, Jeremy Banks,
Stephanie Cornelison, LaKeisha James Shelton Cody James Shelton and 6
great-grandchildren.*
*Mrs. Shelton was a member of Red Hill Church of Christ. She loved to
collect dolls and angels.*
