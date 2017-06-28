6/28/17–Nancy Ann Rhoton

Funeral services for Mrs. Nancy Ann Rhoton, age 59, of Manchester, TN,
will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, June 28, 2017 at Coffee County
Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Holland Hill Cemetery. Visitation
with the family will be from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM on Tuesday evening at
the funeral home. Mrs. Rhoton passed away at her residence on Sunday,
June 25, 2017.
Nancy was born in Elora, TN, the daughter of the late Frank and Helen
Hall Partin. She was a secretary for Alford’s Saw Mill. Nancy enjoyed
cooking, riding four wheelers and motorcycles, shooting turkeys, and
playing video games. She loved being a Nana to her family and was called
“Mama Nancy”.
Nancy is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Rex Rhoton; one son,
Richie Hathaway; two daughters, Rhonda Hathaway and Brenda Hastings; one
sister, Sherry Curry; six grandchildren Diana Curry, Tasha Jones, Brooke
Alford Smith, Richard Paul Hathaway, Carol Ann Hathaway, and Sierra
Harris; and six great grandchildren, Mia, Dallas, Allison, Candice,
Audrey, and Jackson.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Rhoton family.
You may sign the online guestbook at www.coffeecountyfuneralchapel.com.