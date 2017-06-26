6/26/17 — Donald Edwin Toler

Donald Edwin Toler, also known to many as “Mr. Pride & Joy” passed this life peacefully on Saturday, June 24, 2017 at the National Health Care Center of Tullahoma after suffering a stroke on June 19, 2017. Funeral services are scheduled for Monday, June 26, 2017 at 10:00 AM, Grace Baptist Church in Tullahoma with burial to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will be Sunday, June 25, 2017 from 5-8 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
Don was employed and retired from the Indiana Oxygen Company of Indianapolis after 25 years there.
He enjoyed doing repair jobs at home and was an avid worker of many kinds of puzzles, but his daily joy was working for a nonprofit known as The Attic Outlet. Donald was a faithful Christian and member of Grace Baptist Church of Tullahoma.
Donald is survived by his wife Joyce to whom he was a dedicated husband of 53 years, and his brother Paul V. Toler of Indianapolis, brother-in-law Charles Maddle (Nellie), niece Karla Maddle Smith (Jonathan), nephew Martin Maddle (Tommie) all of Tullahoma and foster granddaughter, Pennie Price of Indianapolis, sister-in-law Louise Maddle, niece Wanda Maddle of Rock Island, best friend and coffee buddy Jim Condra as well as several great nieces and nephews.
To honor Donald’s memory, in lieu of flowers, please do something nice for your neighbor.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.