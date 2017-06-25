6/25/17 — Russell G. Church

Russell G Church of Estill Springs passed this life on Wednesday, June 21,
2017 at Southern TN Regional Medical Center in Winchester at the age of 37
years. Funeral services are scheduled for Sunday, June 25, 2017 at 2 PM at
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Concord Cemetery.
Visitation with the family will be Saturday, June 24, 2017 from 5-8 PM at
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
Mr. Church was born on March 12, 1980 in Tullahoma, the son of Rick and
Karen Hale Church of Estill Springs. He was a member of Shady Grove Church
of the Nazarene and enjoyed drawing, reading and collecting Comic books.
He is preceded in death by grandfather, Bobby Hale and grandparents, J C
and Polly Church.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his grandmother, Shirley Hale
of Estill Springs; girlfriend, Jessica Partin of Winchester; aunts, Diana
Gilliam and her husband, Bill of Alto, Betty McGowan and her husband, Steve
of Manchester and Pam Lawson and her husband, Mike of Manchester; uncles,
Allen Hale of Murrells Inlet, SC and Chris Hale and his wife, Dana of
Estill Springs; special little friend, Laura Steele and several cousins.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.