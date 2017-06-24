6/24/17 — Oliver “OB” Boyd Lee, Jr.

Oliver “OB” Boyd Lee Jr of Tullahoma passed this life on Monday, June 19,
2017 at his daughter’s home in Palm Coast, FL at the age of 80 years.
Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, June 24, 2017 at 11 AM at the
First Presbyterian Church of Tullahoma with burial to follow at Rose Hill
Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will be Friday, June 23, 2017
from 5-8 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
A native of Athens, TN, he was the son of the late Oliver Boyd Lee Sr and
the late Ruby Bridges Lee. He was an electrical engineer and worked at
AEDC for many years. He was a very active member of the First Presbyterian
Church and enjoyed photography and working word puzzles. He and his late
wife, Virginia, were always together and people would recognize them “as
the man with his cowboy hat and the beautiful lady with the jet black
hair”.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia
Blanks Lee who died in November of 2016.
Mr. Lee is survived by two daughters, Debbie Martin and her husband,
Ferrell of Palm Coast, FL and Tina Bonner and her husband, Michael of
Tullahoma; one brother, Anthony “Tony” Byrom Lee and his wife, Theresa of
Butler, TN; six grandchildren, Jimmy Hawkins and his wife, Leslie of
Maryville, TN, Natasha Martin of Murfreesboro, TN, Ross Bonner and his
wife, Julie of Boston, MA, Xenia Martin of Palm Coast, FL and Seth and
Rachel Bonner of Tullahoma and two great grandchildren, Addison and James
Hawkins.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.