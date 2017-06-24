6/24/17–Jeanette Elizabeth Clark Popp

Jeannette Elizabeth Clark Popp, 98, passed away May 9, 2017 in Tullahoma,
TN. She was pre-deceased by her beloved husband Robert David Popp in 2003,
her brothers George, Harold (Bud), Robert and Thomas Clark and her sister
Emily Young. She is survived by children Barbara (Calvin) Baker of
Hendersonville, NC; Mary (Leslie D) Marsh of Wartrace, TN; James
(Gabriella) Popp of Zalaszanto, Hungary; Robert (Rosemary) Popp of
Alpharetta, GA; Patricia (Kerry) Loughman of East Greenbush, NY.
Grandchildren Mark and Tyler Baker of Atlanta, GA; Jess Popp of
Albuquerque, NM, Ben Popp of Portland, OR; Antonia Fiber of London,
England; Keith, Tim and Christina Wilson of Lebanon, TN; Jennifer Wilson of
Clarksville, TN; Katelyn, Kevin and Erin Loughman of Albany, NY; Alexander,
Ana, Javis and Kenyetta Popp of Alpharetta, GA. She is also survived by 11
great grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at 3pm, Saturday June
24, 2017 at the Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home in Tullahoma, TN. Visitation
with the family will be from 1 – 3 PM. The family asks that gifts in-lieu
of flowers be given in memory to either the National Multiple Sclerosis
Society or to the Williams Syndrome Association.
Jeannette (“Jean”) was born January 13, 1919 in Buffalo, NY to Harold
William and Elizabeth Fox Clark. She graduated from Syracuse University in
1941 and taught social studies for 20 years in Walton, NY. She raised 5
children and was active in 4-H, Girl Scouts, American Cancer Society, the
Red Cross and the First Congregational Church in Walton. She retired in
1980 with her husband Bob to Zephyrhills, FL where they enjoyed golfing and
helping in the community (Meals on Wheels and the local schools). She
enjoyed traveling the United States and the World getting the opportunity
to visit her sister in Thailand in 1984 during an around the world trip. In
2013 she moved to Tullahoma, TN to be closer to her daughter Mary and
family.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.